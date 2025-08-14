PV dispatches fall for third straight month as demand stays subdued

Right ahead of the festive season, passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches remained on the slow lane in July, declining 0.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 34,0772 units as dealership inventory stayed elevated, prompting manufacturers to moderate supplies. This marks the third straight month of decline in PV dispatches.PV production in July was flat at 398,071 units (up 0.1 per cent), indicating that original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dispatches are being calibrated to retail demand. Within PVs, passenger car wholesales fell 0.5 per cent, while utility vehicles grew a modest 2.4 per cent.PV retail sales declined 0.8 per cent YoY in July, and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said urban demand was muted due to low enquiry levels and restrained customer sentiment. Inventory levels remain at around 55 days.PV dispatches have been under strain since the start of this fiscal. After growing 5.5 per cent in April, they fell 0.8 per cent in May and 6.3 per cent in June. For April–July, PV dispatches were down 0.7 per cent.India’s largest PV maker, Maruti Suzuki, recorded flat dispatches in July at 137,776 units, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed. Speaking to reporters earlier this month, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki, said the company was optimistic about the upcoming festive season, with Onam in Kerala and Ganesh Chaturthi in September likely to drive demand.“Bookings in Kerala are already up 10 per cent in July, which is a strong festive indicator. A good monsoon and potential MSP hikes are also expected to support rural sentiment and further boost sales,” he said.Rajesh Menon, director general, SIAM, shared the sentiment: “With the advent of the festive season beginning with Onam festivities in the latter part of August, the Indian auto industry remains cautiously optimistic for the demand momentum to pick up in the coming months.”Early signs are visible — retail PV sales grew 10.8 per cent in July compared to June.FADA said monsoon tailwinds and festival fervour should spur demand in August. Precision promotions, partnership-driven finance solutions, and dynamic rural–urban engagement will be critical to convert latent demand into sustained retail growth, it said.Industry insiders noted that rural growth has slowed from 10 per cent last year to 2–3 per cent, while urban demand shows improving bookings but deferred deliveries amid IT job concerns, AI-related uncertainties, and geopolitical factors.Analysts said their channel checks show buyer footfall and queries have fallen in recent months, partly due to job-market uncertainties, with people taking longer to finalise purchases.PV exports remained stable, growing 8.7 per cent in July, though the base was low at 67,292 units.Two-wheeler and three-wheeler dispatches rose in July — 8.7 per cent and 17.5 per cent, respectively. Within two-wheelers, scooters grew in double digits (16.2 per cent) while motorcycles rose 4.7 per cent. Within three-wheelers, passenger carriers grew 21.4 per cent, while goods carriers rose 10.6 per cent. E-rickshaw dispatches, however, fell 53 per cent.