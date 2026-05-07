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Rajasthan panel clears ₹2,200 crore investment proposals in auto, textiles

Rajasthan clears ₹2,200 crore investment proposals in automobile and textile sectors, boosting jobs and industrial growth

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Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 3:55 PM IST
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A Rajasthan government committee has cleared investment proposals worth more than ₹2,200 crore in the automobile and textile sectors, said a senior official of the Industries Department.
 
The State Empowered Committee made the decision at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary V Srinivas recently in Jaipur.
 
“Once these investment proposals — about the automobile and textile sectors — are implemented on the ground, new employment opportunities will be created for over 1,600 people,” said the official.
 
Srinivas said the government has multiple policies to encourage investments. “This has fostered a positive investment climate within the state. Driven by the state government’s efforts and the region’s industrial potential, investors from both within the country and abroad are investing in the state,” he said.
 
The meeting reviewed the policies of the Industries and Commerce Department and the “One Stop Single Window System”.
 
The state helps investors through digital systems such as RajNivesh, a portal which brings together 170 services and 19 departments, and a digital platform for transparent land allotment.
 
A series of policy announcements and investments are “steadily reshaping Rajasthan’s economic landscape”, said the official.
 
Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024 attracts investments in various sectors by offering customised financial and non-financial packages to enterprises. The Industries Department disbursed incentives worth ₹765 crore under RIPS in FY25 — nearly three times the ₹261 crore disbursed in FY24.
 
 

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Topics :Rajasthan governmentAutomobiletextile industry

First Published: May 07 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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