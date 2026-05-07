Rajasthan panel clears ₹2,200 crore investment proposals in auto, textiles

A Rajasthan government committee has cleared investment proposals worth more than ₹2,200 crore in the automobile and textile sectors, said a senior official of the Industries Department.

The State Empowered Committee made the decision at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary V Srinivas recently in Jaipur.

“Once these investment proposals — about the automobile and textile sectors — are implemented on the ground, new employment opportunities will be created for over 1,600 people,” said the official.

Srinivas said the government has multiple policies to encourage investments. “This has fostered a positive investment climate within the state. Driven by the state government’s efforts and the region’s industrial potential, investors from both within the country and abroad are investing in the state,” he said.