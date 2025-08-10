Rare earth magnet shortage dents India's EV two-wheeler output in Q2

A global shortage of heavy rare earth magnets has cut Indian electric two-wheeler output, forcing the industry to fast-track magnet-free motor designs and diversify sourcing to keep assembly lines moving.

Bajaj Auto has slashed production by up to 50 per cent in July and warned of continued curbs through August and September. Hero MotoCorp has said it has secured supplies for both ICE and EV models for Q2, while TVS has indicated it is sustaining daily production through locally sourced higher-sized magnets. Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta clarified that while production has not halted, the supply gap is affecting demand fulfilment in Q2.

Admitting to the slowdown, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, said in a post-earnings call, “Our impairment of production started towards the end of June. In July, output was hit by 50 per cent. We expected zero production in August, but it will be slightly better, though still at 50–60 per cent of plan.” Rare earth magnets are critical to EV motor production. China accounts for 60 per cent of global rare earth output and controls 90 per cent of refining capacity. TVS Motor’s CEO and Director, K.N. Radhakrishnan, said the company is managing daily output through available stocks and locally sourced higher-sized magnets while exploring alternative strategies. “In the medium- to long-term, we are working on heavy rare earth metals-free, ferrite-based, magnet-free designs and sourcing from alternate countries. The aim is to build a more resilient company and country on magnets,” he said.

Hero MotoCorp acknowledged the supply crunch as a serious industry-wide challenge but assured investors it has secured rare earth magnets for both ICE and EV models through Q2 FY26. “Key components such as EV motors, engine speed sensors, wheel speed sensors, and bank angle sensors are covered for now,” management said, while confirming work is underway to develop long-term alternatives. Industry sentiment remains mixed on the extent of the disruption. Experts note that while Bajaj and TVS anticipate production cuts, Ather Energy expects only a one-week lag, and Ola Electric claims to be unaffected due to its magnet-less motor design, which will enter production around the festive season.