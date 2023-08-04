Home / Industry / Auto / Royal Enfield plans to launch its first electric bike in two years

Royal Enfield plans to launch its first electric bike in two years

The company is evaluating the market requirements and the business prospect for electric motorcycles in the country

BS Web Team New Delhi
Royal_Enfield

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Eicher Motors, the manufacturer of the Royal Enfield (RE) bikes, is planning to introduce its first electric bike in India in the next two years, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. Managing Director Siddharth Lal said that the company will install a production facility of 150,000. The production of this first RE electric bike will be started in a modular fashion, Lal said.

Notably, RE dominates the premium motorcycle market in India with a dominating share of about 90 per cent. The company said that it has constituted a commercial team to look for the market requirements for its first electric motorcycle, the report added.

The report quoted Siddharth Lal as saying, "We are currently testing the prototype and will bring in a disruptive product. We have put together a team to look into the commercial side of this business."

Major two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), and Bajaj Auto are also gearing up to challenge RE's dominance in the market. To this end, these companies plan to introduce around a dozen mid-weight motorcycles in the next few months. Notably, Royal Enfield's Classic 350 and Bullet 350 have ruled the Indian market in the mid-weight category.

As a part of their plans, Bajaj-Triumph launched two 400cc motorcycles in India namely, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400. Hero MotoCorp is likely to begin the delivery of its Harley Davidson X440 which it has developed in collaboration with the American company, Harley Davidson.

To counter the competition, Royal Enfield is also working on a 440cc Scram which will further strengthen Royal Enfield's product line-up. The Scram is expected to be launched within a year. RE plans to launch three bikes in the Indian market. All three bikes will be powered by a 350-450cc engine. The bike manufacturer is also preparing a launch a bobber version of the Classic, an Autocar India report said.

Also Read

Harley Davidson X440 to cost Rs 10,500 more; now starting at Rs 2,39,500

Eicher Motors cracks 6% as Hero Moto-Harley Davidson tie up for X440 bike

Harley Davidson X440 launch today: Price, specifications, what to expect

Harley-Davidson likely to make bikes for global markets in India: Report

Triumph brings Speed 400, Scrambler 400X to India at Rs 233,000 onwards

Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 vehicles in US over damaged electrical component

Suzuki India 2W July sales at best-ever 107,836 units, up 41.5% YoY

ReadyAssist, Ampere collaborate for full-stack after-sales, service support

Harley Davidson X440 to cost Rs 10,500 more; now starting at Rs 2,39,500

Govt may mandate 20% recycled materials in auto manufacturing from 2026-27

Topics :Eicher Motors Royal EnfieldEicher Motors sharesEicher MotorsRoyal Enfield July salesroyal enfield interceptor 650BS web teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Consumer, ITC among companies looking to buy into Organic India

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Rajnath to present military inter-services organisations bill in Lok Sabha

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology

Apple hits record iPhone sales mark in India despite global slowdown

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story