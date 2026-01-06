Rural India leads passenger vehicle boom in 2025, shows FADA data

Rural market growth surpassed urban areas in passenger vehicle sales in 2025, posting an increase of 12 per cent versus 8 per cent in urban areas, taking total sales to 4.47 million units, compared with 4.1 million in 2024, data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Tuesday showed.

More importantly, almost 33 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales during the year came from alternate fuels such as compressed natural gas, hybrids and electric vehicles, signalling a more diversified mobility mix. While CNG sales increased from 18 per cent to 21 per cent and EVs rose from 2.4 per cent to 4 per cent, hybrids declined from 8.7 per cent last year to 8.2 per cent. Petrol vehicle sales, on the other hand, fell to 49 per cent from 52 per cent in CY24, while the diesel segment remained static at 18 per cent.

In December as well, passenger vehicles continued their positive run, up 26.64 per cent year-on-year, with rural PV growth at 32.40 per cent outpacing urban growth—an important indicator of widening mobility demand beyond metros. During the month, PV sales stood at 3,79,671 units against 2,99,799 in December 2024. “The harvest season was good, followed by a good monsoon. The minimum support price by the government also helped rural buying. Along with this, Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation, revised income tax slabs and four rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India added to the rise in rural sales,” said C S Vigneshwar, president, FADA.

Category-wise, two-wheelers grew 7.24 per cent, PVs rose 9.70 per cent, commercial vehicles expanded 6.71 per cent, and tractors posted 11.52 per cent. “The year saw broad-based participation—urban retail grew 8.20 per cent and rural 7.31 per cent—and within PVs, rural demand was a standout, growing 12.31 per cent versus 8.08 per cent in urban markets, underlining the strengthening spread of personal mobility beyond metros,” he added. According to FADA, rural markets include regions where more than 40 per cent of the population is dependent on agriculture. Interestingly, India’s auto retail delivered a confident close, with the highest-ever total retails at 28.2 million units, registering a 7.71 per cent growth. “The year, however, was a tale of two halves—January to August remained subdued despite supportive macro cues such as direct tax relief in the Union Budget and RBI’s cumulative rate easing through 2025. During this phase, customers stayed value-conscious and financier approvals remained selective in pockets, resulting in uneven conversions across markets,” Vigneshwar said.

The turning point came from September onwards, when the landmark GST 2.0 rate rationalisation—including meaningful reductions for mass segments such as small cars, two-wheelers (up to 350 cc), three-wheelers and key commercial categories—improved affordability and lifted sentiment, leading to a clear upshift through September to December. December 2025 proved to be a strong finish to the calendar year for auto retail. The industry retailed 2.03 million vehicles, posting a healthy 14.63 per cent year-on-year growth. The month benefited from continued positive sentiment post GST 2.0, year-end offers and a fair amount of pre-buying ahead of expected price revisions in January, helping dealers convert enquiries and spillover bookings in a time-bound manner.