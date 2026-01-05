Structural constraints hinder ebikes' adoption: OEMs to NITI Aayog

On the technology and product front, two-wheeler makers told the NITI Aayog that simply increasing battery sizes to meet range expectations is not a sustainable solution due to cost and weight constraints. Electric motorcycles, they said, are inherently heavier than electric scooters, and require significantly larger batteries — typically between 3 kilowatt-hour (kwh) and 10 kwh, compared to 3 kwh to 5 kwh for scooters — pushing up costs and affecting ride dynamics.

Despite visible consumer interest, particularly in higher-capacity segments where buyers are more open to experimenting with new technologies, there are few electric motorcycles available in the market right now, OEMs admitted. At the same time, consumers expect near parity with ICE motorcycles on both range and pricing, with expectations of around 250 km per charge at price points close to ₹1 lakh, compared to current offerings that deliver roughly 100 km at prices closer to ₹1.5 lakh.