Skill Ministry signs Flexi-MoU with Bajaj Auto for auto training

The Flexi-MoU signed between the automotive manufacturer and DGT will remain valid for 10 years, which could be extended depending on enrolment, learning outcomes and placements.
“Under the proposed implementation plan, trainees will receive exposure to advanced automotive manufacturing systems, production dojos, quality control systems, plant maintenance technologies, mechatronics systems, welding technologies, assembly operations and logistics management, among others,” said a statement by MSDE.
As per the guidelines of the Flexi-MoU Scheme, ITPs must ensure placements for at least 50 per cent of the successful trainees. ITPs may utilise Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to cover training costs and stipends.