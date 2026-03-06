Feb EV sales moved up across categories; two-wheelers rose 46%: Fada

India’s electric vehicle (EV) sales in February moved up across categories with two-wheelers (2Ws) rising 46 per cent, passenger vehicles (PVs) 44 per cent, commercial vehicles (CVs) 156 per cent, and three-wheelers (3Ws) increasing 25 per cent versus February 2025, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) said on Friday. However, on a monthly basis, this dipped due to a higher base in January, and a shorter month.

One major development in 2Ws was the ouster of Ola Electric from the top five electric two-wheeler (e2W) manufacturers in India in February this year with its lowest ever sales of 3,968 units in the last four years. Its sales dipped 54 per cent from 8,675 units in February 2025. However, 2Ws as a category witnessed a 46 per cent jump in sales from 76,722 units in February 2025 to 111,709 units this February. On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, sales were down by 9 per cent versus January 2026.

More importantly, 70 per cent of 2W sales in February were contributed by three players – TVS Motor with 31,614 units (up 67 per cent versus last year), Bajaj Auto with 25,328 units (up 17 per cent), and Ather Energy with 20,584 units (up 72 per cent). Hero MotoCorp, which sold 12,514 units (up 364 per cent), and Greaves Electric Mobility, which sold 4,724 units (up 28 per cent), are the other players in the top five, as Ola was pushed down to number six. The penetration of 2Ws during the month was 6.6 per cent, falling flat versus January and up from 5.6 per cent in February 2025.

“EV retails in February 2026 continued to grow on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis across categories, even as overall EV penetration remained largely range-bound due to much faster growth in ICE (internal combustion engine) volumes. The M-o-M softness visible in a few EV categories is largely a reflection of the shorter month and the high January base, and does not dilute the structural direction of India’s EV transition,” said C S Vigneshwar, president, Fada. In February 2026, as many as 13,733 PVs were sold, up 44 per cent from 9,505 in the same month last year. However, this was 26 per cent down from January numbers of 18,470 units. Penetration was also up from 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent versus last February. More importantly, 86 per cent of the month’s sales were contributed by three players — Tata Motors with 5,568 units, JSW MG Motor with 3,312 units, and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) with 2,913 units. New entrant VinFast Auto was in the fourth spot by selling 384 units during the month.