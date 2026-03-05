India's retail auto sales rise 25% in Feb on tax-cut boost, seasonal demand

India's retail vehicle sales jumped 25.6 per cent in February, as last ​year's tax cuts and a pick-up in ​weddings drove demand for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, the ‌auto dealers' body said on Thursday.

Analysts had expected double-digit year-on-year growth in February, supported by price cuts, new model launches and firm rural demand, after India cut taxes on vehicles last September to boost consumption in the wake of steep U.S. tariffs.

Two-wheeler sales jumped 25 per cent from a year ago in February, while passenger vehicle sales climbed 26.1 per cent, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations ‌said, adding that demand was supported by weddings with enquiries rising across rural and urban markets.