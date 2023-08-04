Tata Punch CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.1 lakh, see details

Tata Motors has launched the CNG variant of its micro SUV Punch and has priced it between Rs 7.1 lakh and Rs 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), Press Trust of India (PTI) has reported.

The Punch iCNG gets Tata's proprietary twin-cylinder technology with enhanced safety features like a micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling and thermal incident protection that cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Tata's premium hatchback Altroz iCNG also gets the same twin-cylinder technology that frees up space in the boot.

Tata Punch CNG features

The Punch is based on the same ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible, Advanced) architecture on which the Tata Altroz has been built and got five-star safety ratings from the Global NCAP.

The CNG-powered Punch is also equipped with other features such as a voice-assisted electric sunroof, automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a 7-inch infotainment system by Harman that supports Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, rain-sensing wipers and height-adjustable driver seat.

Tata's CNG cars

Besides Altroz and Punch, Tata Motors also offers Tiago and Tigor in the CNG variants. Tata Motors is working with an increased focus on the CNG variant and aims to increase sales from CNG models.

The Tiago iCNG is priced between Rs 6.55 lakh and Rs 8.1 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG comes at a price range of Rs 7.8 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd Head-Marketing, Vinay Pant, said these introductions put together will make the company's CNG lineup "appealing, holistic, and stronger than ever".

Tata Punch's competition

Tata Punch has Hyundai's recently launched Exter as its primary competition. The Exter is already attracting a larger number of car buyers, resulting in a waiting period of up to 12 months for some car variants.