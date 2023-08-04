With 8 products in top-10 best-selling cars, Maruti continues to dominate

Maruti Suzuki posted strong sales in July 2023 and has secured eight out of the top ten spots in the best-selling cars list in the country, ETAuto has reported.

Data released by the auto industry revealed that Maruti Suzuki Swift was the best-selling passenger vehicle in July 2023, with sales ending at 17,896 for the month. This number is 2 per cent more than the 17,539 units sold in July 2022.

Baleno, another product from Maruti, registered a figure of 16,725 units in July 2023. However, Baleno sales have declined 7 per cent from 17,960 units sold in the same period last year, the report said.

Maruti's compact SUV, Vitara Brezza has posted a 70 per cent growth in its sales with numbers reaching 16,643 units in July 2023 compared to 9,709 units sold in July 2022.



Maruti's MPV Ertiga has also registered a notable increase of 48 per cent in its sales, as the sales figures reached 14,352 units from 9,649 units sold in July 2022.

Hyundai's mid-size SUV Creta stood fifth in terms of sales with 14,602 units in July 2023 to its credit. The sales of Creta grew by 11 per cent from 12,625 units in July 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire's sales stood at the sixth spot with 13,395 units sold in July 2023 which was 3 per cent down from 13,747 units sold in July 2022.

Latest crossover Fronx made a wild-card entry to the list of the top ten best-selling cars as it registered sales of 13,220 units in the first year of its launch.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R continues to be popular among Indian car buyers with sales reaching 12,790 units in July 2023. However, the sales have declined 43 per cent from 22,588 units sold in July 2022.

Tata's Nexon, the second car from a non-Maruti manufacturer in the top-ten list, secured a ninth position with 12,349 units sold in July 2023. This was a 13 per cent decline from 14,214 units sold in July 2022.

Another Maruti Suzuki product, Eeco recorded sales of 12,037 units in July 2023 which is 8 per cent down from the 13,048 units sold during the same period last year.