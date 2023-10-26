Suzuki to introduce three-cylinder engines: Why is this a big deal?

Suzuki is set to introduce its all-new Z-Series engine in 2024 with its popular hatchback Swift, an Autocar India (ACI) report has said. The engine has been codenamed Z12 and will have three cylinders and will replace the current series of K12 engines, which gets four cylinders. Like the K12 series currently in service, the Z12 engine will also be a 1.2-litre unit.

What is Suzuki's new Z12 engine?



Suzuki engines are known for their refinement and fuel efficiency, and the new Z12 engine is likely to improve on the current efficiency figures. While the complete details are not out yet, the ACI report said that despite three cylinders, the new Suzuki engine will deliver similar power figures to the K12 unit. Currently, the K12 engine of Suzuki serves cars like Baleno, Swift, Ignis, and Fronx.

Losing a cylinder from the engine will make the new engine lighter in weight. Suzuki put the latest Swift on display at the Tokyo Motor Show, which also gets hybrid tech. However, the Swift planned for India will miss out on that.

Suzuki's new engine: Why is the update significant?



The update is significant primarily for two reasons. First, Maruti Suzuki is the largest car manufacturer in the country. Second, Maruti Suzuki has continued with its four-cylinder engines despite most of the other carmakers shifting to three-cylinder units. For instance, manufacturers like Tata Motors, Volkswagen, Mahindra, and Renault offer their entry-level cars with three-cylinder engines. Other than Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai also offers its Kappa 1.2-litre engine, which has four cylinders. While Maruti Suzuki's entry-level cars like Celerio and Alto K10 have 1.0-litre three-cylinder engines, its four-cylinder 1.2-litre K12 series engines are the mainstay for the company

Difference between a three-cylinder and four-cylinder engine



The difference between the two types of engines can be highlighted in terms of fuel efficiency, power, and weight. A three-cylinder engine is smaller, lighter, and has fewer moving parts, which can return better fuel efficiency when compared to a four-cylinder unit. However, because of missing out on one cylinder, three-cylinder engines generate lesser power and torque, which may make the vehicle feel underpowered.

Four-cylinder engines, on the other hand, are known for their versatility and refinement. Due to their balanced firing order, four-cylinder engines make for a smoother and quieter ride and are better suited for large, performance-oriented cars. On the downside, four-cylinder engines are heavier and consume more fuel compared to three-cylinder engines.

Due to emission norms becoming more stringent around the world, the automobile industry is shifting towards three-cylinder engines.

The curious case of Volkswagen engines



As things stand, Volkswagen offers its mass-selling cars with two engine options under the hood. For example, Volkswagen sells its midsize SUV, Taigun and its Sedan, Virtus, with two engine options. The entry-level variants of these cars can be bought with the three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI unit, while the GT variants (performance variants of the car) get the 1.5-litre TSI unit, which produces significantly more power than the former.

While Volkswagen's 1.0-litre TSI engine is known for being a refined unit, the 1.5-litre TSI, thanks to its four cylinders, provides a more refined and powerful experience from behind the wheels.