The government aims to bring at least 1,000 hydrogen trucks and buses on the road by 2030, said an official.

electric vehicles (EVs), hydrogen cars have emerged as a promising alternative to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles and a means to reduce road transport emissions.

“Almost 50 trucks and buses should be running on hydrogen within this year, and next year onwards we will have to scale up. We expect more than 1,000 trucks or buses will be used commercially in the country by 2030,” Abhay Bakre, Director of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, said on Thursday at a Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers event on revolutionising mobility.

"Almost 50 trucks and buses should be running on hydrogen within this year, and next year onwards we will have to scale up. We expect more than 1,000 trucks or buses will be used commercially in the country by 2030," Abhay Bakre, Director of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, said on Thursday at a Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers event on revolutionising mobility.

But the availability of green hydrogen will be a challenge, he said, adding, "It is because most of the hydrogen which we are trying to produce will be for a big market due to the capex requirement." Refineries require a lot of renewable power, large plants, ample land and water to produce green hydrogen. The government is also planning to install fuel stations every 200 kilometres and produce biogas-based or other decentralised hydrogen to offer it at an affordable rate. "We will implement sanctioned pilots in 10 small corridors, but longer corridors like Delhi-Mumbai may also be considered."

“The good thing for charging an EV is that it can be charged at home. This liberty is not available with green hydrogen. “At this stage, it is risky to produce hydrogen and charge your vehicle at home. Maybe at one point, we will be able to produce hydrogen on the terrace and use it for cooking and mobility. But that is a distant dream. So, we are trying to have a network of hydrogen refuelling stations,” Bakre said. “First thing, we are trying to have a pilot from different level mobility. We are planning for roadside fuel stations where we will put up biogas-based or decentralised hydrogen production. A few pilots in certain corridors we can implement; we have already sanctioned 10 corridors.

“They are small corridors, 100 to 200 kilometres. But we may try even a longer corridor like Delhi-Mumbai or any other similar corridor where we can put all fuelling stations maybe every 200 kilometres. And then we will produce decentralised hydrogen which can be at a much affordable rate,” he added. A hydrogen fuel car, also known as a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle (FCV), is an automobile that uses hydrogen gas as its primary fuel source. Currently, there are no hydrogen cars for sale in the Indian car market. However, several car manufacturers have expressed plans to bring such vehicles to the Indian market.