AC norms bring chills to truck segment; to pinch pockets by up to 2%

Truck sales dipped in May 2025 as AC cabins became mandatory for all new medium and heavy vehicles, with OEMs backing the rule and fleet owners flagging cost and workforce concerns

Ashok Leyland’s Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal said the price impact would range from 0.5 to 2 per cent depending on the model | Representative image
Shine JacobSohini Das Chennai/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
The truck industry in India entered a new era on Sunday as the government regulation mandating air-conditioned cabins in all new medium and heavy trucks came into force. The move aims to enhance driver comfort and safety on long-haul routes.
 
Major commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers have already launched updated models, with an average price increase of around 2 per cent. However, fleet owners have raised concerns about rising operational costs and an ongoing shortage of skilled drivers.
 
Retail sales of trucks were directly impacted in May 2025 as customers awaited clarity on the rule, leading to a sequential drop of over 11 per cent compared to April and a year-on-year decline of nearly 4 per cent.
 

Tata Motors: impact minimal, upgrades rolled out 

Tata Motors, India’s largest CV manufacturer, reported no significant pre-buying trend in April and May. Its domestic CV sales declined by 10 per cent in April and 9 per cent in May year-on-year.
 
The company launched factory-fitted AC systems across its entire truck range on Friday. It stated that these upgrades have been designed to minimise the total cost of ownership while enhancing profitability for fleet operators.
 
Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said during the post-Q4 results analyst call that cost increases would be “lower or minimal” for heavy commercial vehicles due to higher base values.
 
“The cost impact on the biggest vehicle could be around 0.5 to 0.6 per cent. For intermediate light commercial vehicles, it will be slightly higher, in the range of 1 to 1.2 per cent,” Wagh said, adding that overall price increases would likely stay within 1 to 1.5 per cent.
 

DICV: reinforcing a decade-old standard 

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said the rule reinforces a safety and comfort standard it has maintained since the launch of BharatBenz in 2012. Over 90 per cent of DICV trucks already come equipped with integrated HVAC systems, tailored for Indian road conditions.
 
“This regulation reinforces a standard we’ve upheld for more than a decade. Climate-controlled cabins reduce fatigue, enhance performance, shorten turnaround times, and help prevent hearing loss caused by open-window traffic noise,” said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO of DICV.
 

Fleet operators wary of costs, driver shortages 

Despite support from OEMs, fleet owners have voiced operational challenges.
 
“We are facing a shortage of skilled drivers, despite salaries averaging ₹40,000 per month,” said K Arul, Secretary of the Namakkal Taluk Lorry Owners Association. He also cited concerns over rising costs due to the growing list of regulatory requirements.
 
Fleet owners say they struggle to find experienced drivers who can operate newer trucks efficiently.
 
OEMs, including Tata Motors, have rolled out driver-centric programmes to address these gaps. Tata’s ‘Samarth’ programme offers support in financial planning, insurance, education, and accident assistance. It also includes road safety and skill development training initiatives.
 

Ashok Leyland: widespread acceptance of AC mandate 

Ashok Leyland’s Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal said the price impact would range from 0.5 to 2 per cent depending on the model.
 
“We don’t think passing on these costs will be a major issue. Most customers are actually looking forward to this change. Drivers increasingly demand AC trucks,” said Agarwal during an investor call.
 
He added that even operators now recognise that offering greater comfort is key to retaining drivers.
 
“There is a lot of acceptance in the market overall for the AC mandate. We do not see resistance from the customer side in paying for this,” Agarwal said.
 

Short-term slowdown, long-term safety gains 

Although short-term volumes may remain under pressure, industry leaders believe the AC cabin regulation will improve long-haul driver health, safety, and retention.
 
As fleet operators adapt and economic activity strengthens, OEMs expect market momentum to return in the second half of FY26.
 

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

