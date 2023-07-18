TVS Motor partners with Indian Army to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas

Indian Army and TVS Motor Company have come together to celebrate the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the company has informed in a BSE filing. The collaboration constitutes a motorcycle rally which was flagged off by Gen Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, his wife and chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association, Archana Pande, and Vimal Sumbly, Business Head at TVS Motor Company. The rally will start from the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

The motorcycle rally will see 25 women riders representing the Indian Army. As a part of the rally, the women will ride TVS Ronin motorcycles from New Delhi to Dras. The ride will be a 1,000km journey aimed to commemorate 24 years of victory at the Kargil War of 1999. The rally also aims to celebrate the brave women serving in the Indian Army.

The TVS Ronin is a 'modern-retro' motorcycle and comes with a 225cc engine. The rally will cover a total distance of 1,000 km through the plains of Haryana, Punjab, and the mountains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The rally is expected to reach Kargil War Memorial located in Dras on 25 or 26 July 2023.

Speaking about the collaboration, the Director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, KN Radhakrishnan said, “We are proud to add another milestone in our journey of associations with the Indian Army, which symbolises strength, valour, and dedication.

Another TVS Motor Company official, Head of Business at TVS Motor Company, Vimal Sumbly said, “We are thrilled to announce our association with the Indian Army for the Nari Shakti ride, an empowering initiative that celebrates the spirit of women riders. At TVS Motor Company, we have always championed diversity and inclusivity, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering gender equality and celebrating them."

TVS Motor reported a three per cent jump in its total sales to 316,411 units in June from 308,501 units in the same month last year. The exports of the company fell by more than 30 per cent to 79,144 units from 114,449 units in June 2022.