Mahindra Thar, XUV300, Bolero selling at up to Rs 73,000 off in July 2023

It’s raining discounts for Mahindra lovers across the country, as the carmaker at its select showrooms in India is offering discounts and other benefits on popular models. The brands include Thar 4x4, Bolero, Bolero Neo, Marazzo, and XUV300. The discounts range from Rs 5,000 to 73,000 and incorporate cash discounts and free accessories.

These discounts are available to customers who purchase the XUV300, Marazzo, Bolero, and Thar from Mahindra & Mahindra. Let's take a look at some of the discount offers.

Discount on Mahindra: Overview Discount on Mahindra Marazzo- As per the reports, the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 73,000 on its MPV Mahindra Marazzo. A discount of Rs 58,000 is being given on the M2 variation of this vehicle. You can also save up to Rs 36,000 on the M4 + model at the same time.

Discount on Bolero- The Mahindra Bolero is accessible for a discount of up to Rs 60,000. You can get advantages of up to Rs 37,000 on the B4 trim. A discount of Rs 55,000 is being presented on the Mahindra XUV300. There is a discount of Rs. 20,000 on the T-GDi variation of the vehicle.

Mahindra XUV300- The popular compact SUV from Mahindra, the XUV300, comes with a discount worth up to Rs. 55,000. All XUV300 T-GDi variations get Rs. 20,000 off, while benefits on different variations range between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 52,000.

Mahindra Thar 4x4- The 4x4 variations of the petroleum and diesel Thar can be had with a cash discount of Rs. 30,000. The Thar 4x4 is accessible in two trims, AX(O) and LX. It has a 6-speed MT or AMT gearbox and either a 2.0-litre petrol engine or a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Exchange bonuses and corporate discounts- Cash discounts, exchange bonus discounts, and corporate discounts are all included in this discount. The Mahindra Thar RWD starts at Rs. 10 lakhs at the showroom. The petrol engine has 150 BHP and 320 Nm of torque.