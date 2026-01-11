Two-wheeler industry expects 6-9% growth in 2026 on GST cut, urban demand

The two-wheeler segment of the country’s automobile industry is expected to grow 6-9 per cent this calendar year, supported by improved affordability following the cut in goods and services tax (GST) from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, and urban recovery in purchases for replacing vehicles.

However, the proposed mandate to make anti-lock braking systems (ABS) compulsory for sub-125cc two-wheelers is likely to push up prices and weigh on near-term volumes.

Analysts say the cost of adding an entry-level ABS system is estimated at ₹2,000-5,000 per vehicle.

Given the thin margins in the mass commuter segment, manufacturers are unlikely to absorb the entire increase, leading to price increases of up to 7 per cent in entry-level motorcycles and scooters.

On a monthly basis, sales of sub-125cc two-wheelers are estimated at around 900,000, based on the November data. Analysts expect the impact of price increases owing to the ABS to be most pronounced in these entry-level segments, where affordability remains the primary purchase trigger.

The risk has been amplified by the structure of the two-wheeler market, where sub-125cc models account for a dominant share of volumes. Motorcycles below 125cc contribute 74-75 per cent of sales in this sub-segment, while scooters are largely concentrated in lower-engine capacities.

“We will see the impact for about a year, as volumes adjust and the industry laps up a high base created by the GST benefit.”

From a timing perspective, the immediate impact may be limited. The first half of CY26 is expected to benefit from a relatively low base of last year. However, pressure is likely to build in the second half as the base becomes more demanding and the benefit of GST reduction fades.

“In the first half, we may not see a dramatic demand impact because the base is favourable,” Rakesh said.

“But in the second half, reporting growth becomes more challenging as the GST benefit is already in the base.”