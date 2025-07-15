Tesla launches Model Y in India, starting at ₹60 lakh for RWD variant

Tesla has officially launched its Model Y in India, with prices starting at ₹60 lakh, according to a price catalogue published on its website on Tuesday.
The US electric vehicle (EV) major is offering two variants to Indian buyers:
Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD): ₹60 lakh
Model Y Long Range RWD: ₹68 lakh
Both prices are for outright cash purchases, and Tesla has not yet listed any lease or financing options.
In comparison to global markets, Tesla’s India prices reflect a substantial premium. The Model Y starts at:
Also Read
- $44,990 in the United States
- 263,500 yuan in China
- €45,970 in Germany
Tesla Mumbai showroom launch
Tesla Inc officially enters the Indian market today with the launch of its popular electric SUV, the Model Y, and the opening of its first retail location in the country. The Mumbai-based outlet is scheduled to be unveiled at 10 am, marking the EV maker's debut nearly two years after Elon Musk first showed interest in the Indian EV market. The EV maker secured the Mumbai site lease in March and has since ramped up hiring while scouting additional locations in New Delhi. Musk's company is expected to stick to its global playbook, pursuing the company-operated model in India, instead of the dealership-led sales approach, followed by most automakers. The launch comes as Tesla works to regain its global market share amid increased competition from Chinese EV companies. As earlier reported by Business Standard, Tesla delivered 384,122 vehicles globally in the first three months of 2025, down around 60,000 units from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, Chinese rival BYD has surged ahead, clocking more than one million vehicles sold in the first half of 2025. As of now, Tesla has only committed to selling in India and has not indicated whether local assembly is on the cards.