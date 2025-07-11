Home / Industry / Auto / Used-car sales to expand 8-10% in FY26, outpace new vehicles: Crisil

Used-car sales to expand 8-10% in FY26, outpace new vehicles: Crisil

The used-to-new car sales ratio has increased to 1.4 from less than 1 five years ago. The market value of these used cars is estimated to be around Rs 4 trillion, nearly matching that of new car sales

cars, auto industry
The rising used-to-new car ratio suggests a shift in buyer behaviour, driven by digital platforms. Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The used-car market in India is expected to expand 8–10 per cent in FY26, more than double the projected growth for new car sales. The total used-car volume is likely to surpass 6 million units this fiscal, according to Crisil Ratings, driven by affordability concerns, growing digital platforms, and improved access to financing.
 
The used-to-new car sales ratio has increased to 1.4 from less than 1 five years ago. The market value of used cars is estimated to be around ₹4 trillion, nearly matching that of new car sales.
 
Crisil’s analysis of six organised used-car companies — including CarDekho, Cars24, CarTrade, Spinny, Mahindra First Choice, and OLX-backed platforms — shows that revenue growth is expected to help players break even at the operating level in the next 12–18 months. Until then, liquidity and timely fund-raising will be critical, especially as most companies are still incurring cash losses due to high operating costs tied to logistics, refurbishment, and customer acquisition. 
 
Used-vehicle sales grew 8 per cent in FY25, rebounding from the slow 5 per cent annual growth between FY17 and FY24. This growth trajectory is expected to continue into FY26. However, India still trails global markets in used-to-new ratios, with the United States at 2.5, the United Kingdom at 4.0, and Germany at 2.6.
 
“The rising used-to-new car ratio suggests a shift in buyer behaviour, driven by digital platforms, faster upgrade cycles, and a growing preference for utility vehicles,” said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director at Crisil Ratings. The average age of used vehicles sold is declining and expected to fall to 3.7 years, down from 5.3 years in FY17.
 
The segment also benefited from disruptions in new car deliveries caused by global semiconductor and rare-earth magnet shortages. Pre-owned vehicles have become an alternative for buyers seeking immediate ownership, while first-time buyers are finding more options in the used segment thanks to strong new vehicle sales in recent years.
 
Despite topline growth, profitability remains elusive. “High cost of customer acquisition, logistics and refurbishment continues to weigh on the operating margin, which remains thin or negative for many players,” said Poonam Upadhyay, Director at Crisil Ratings. She noted that integrated offerings — such as financing, insurance, doorstep delivery, and inspection services — may help reduce losses over time. 
 
Crisil data indicates that revenue for the six analysed players rose from ₹6,536 crore in FY22 to an estimated ₹16,500 crore in FY26.
 
Despite losses, these companies maintain cash buffers from earlier fund-raises and are planning capital expenditure of ₹800–1,000 crore this fiscal, primarily to expand inspection hubs and improve technology. Since FY19, organised players have collectively raised over ₹14,000 crore in equity.
 
Bank lending has remained tight for this sector due to continued cash burn but could revive — particularly for inventory-led platforms with physical collateral.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tesla to open first India store in Mumbai on July 15, with more to follow

Premium

Net-zero emissions: Auto industry lobbies to extend 'ICE age' till 2055

Mahindra, Uno Minda eye making rare earth magnets in India as China curbs bite

Premium motorcycles may account for 22% of total market by 2030: Crisil

No immediate production impact due to rare-earth crunch: JSW MG Motor

Topics :Used car marketused carsAuto industry

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story