Of talking cars and highways: India must focus on smart vehicles for safety

Highways are gradually levelling up to keep pace with the new intelligent breed of vehicles. It’s vice versa too. Recently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched the country’s first artificial intelligence (AI) powered advanced traffic management system on New Delhi’s Dwarka Expressway. This will serve as a national model for AI-based traffic safety and governance.

AI-connected cameras on the expressway will be able detect about 14 types of traffic and safety violations. This will be managed by a control centre and coordinated with relevant authorities. The government plans to replicate this system across the country for new highways