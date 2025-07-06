Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 10:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Opinion / Columns / Of talking cars and highways: India must focus on smart vehicles for safety

Of talking cars and highways: India must focus on smart vehicles for safety

India has just 44 passenger cars per 1,000 people. While next-door China has 251. South Korea has 422, Japan 502, and Indonesia has 76 vehicles for every 1,000 people

India must embrace V2X technologies even as it promotes the usage of small cars for traffic management and urban space utilisation

Pranjal Sharma
Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Highways are gradually levelling up to keep pace with the new intelligent breed of vehicles. It’s vice versa too. Recently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launched the country’s first artificial intelligence (AI) powered advanced traffic management system on New Delhi’s Dwarka Expressway. This will serve as a national model for AI-based traffic safety and governance.
 
AI-connected cameras on the expressway will be able detect about 14 types of traffic and safety violations. This will be managed by a control centre and coordinated with relevant authorities. The government plans to replicate this system across the country for new highways
