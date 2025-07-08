Home / Industry / Auto / Uttar Pradesh plans ₹700 cr EV park near freight corridor in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh plans ₹700 cr EV park near freight corridor in Kanpur

The project will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, and will span 500 acres

An integrated EV components cluster is also being developed to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh is planning to develop an electric vehicles (EV) park worth ₹700 crore in Kanpur, flanking the dedicated freight corridor (DFC), in order to leverage its position as the number one state in EV sales. 
 
The project will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, and will span 500 acres. The UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will anchor the EV park’s development, as part of the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision 2030. 
 
The park will comprise manufacturing units for electric motors, chassis, steel parts and lithium ion cells, along with plants for assembling lithium ion batteries, chargers, controllers and electronic components.
 
Additionally, a dedicated research & development (R&D) centre will be established to drive innovation and facilitate advanced product development. 
 
An integrated EV components cluster is also being developed to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs). 
 
“The project will create fresh opportunities for local entrepreneurs, startups and generate substantial local employment,” a senior official said. 
 
Further, the park’s proximity to the DFC provides it with a strategic advantage in terms of logistics and connectivity. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) is also developing a Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Kanpur to enhance freight handling and lessen transportation costs. 
 
The official said the project aligns with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision to establish Kanpur as a major EV hub, as well as with the government’s goals to boost clean energy. He added that the park will strengthen the local supply chain and promote indigenous manufacturing under the ‘Make in UP’ ecosystem. 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

