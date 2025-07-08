Uttar Pradesh plans ₹700 cr EV park near freight corridor in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh is planning to develop an electric vehicles (EV) park worth ₹700 crore in Kanpur, flanking the dedicated freight corridor (DFC), in order to leverage its position as the number one state in EV sales.

The project will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, and will span 500 acres. The UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will anchor the EV park’s development, as part of the Kanpur Metropolitan Development Vision 2030.

The park will comprise manufacturing units for electric motors, chassis, steel parts and lithium ion cells, along with plants for assembling lithium ion batteries, chargers, controllers and electronic components.

Additionally, a dedicated research & development (R&D) centre will be established to drive innovation and facilitate advanced product development. ALSO READ: UP govt to plant more than 125 million saplings under MGNREGA scheme An integrated EV components cluster is also being developed to promote small and medium enterprises (SMEs). “The project will create fresh opportunities for local entrepreneurs, startups and generate substantial local employment,” a senior official said. Further, the park’s proximity to the DFC provides it with a strategic advantage in terms of logistics and connectivity. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL) is also developing a Multimodal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Kanpur to enhance freight handling and lessen transportation costs.