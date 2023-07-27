Home / Industry / Auto / Volkswagen takes steps to boost China biz as 1st-half earnings fall by 20%

Volkswagen takes steps to boost China biz as 1st-half earnings fall by 20%

Companies use such market strategies to offset risk and insure themselves against rapid changes in the prices of raw materials

AP Frankfurt
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Volkswagen saw after-tax earnings fall by 20 per cent in the first half of the year, to 8.5 billion euros (USD 9.45 billion), as the automaker tries to engineer a rebound in China.

The decline from the same period last year was due in part to a 2.5 billion euro non-cash loss on raw materials hedging in financial markets.

Companies use such market strategies to offset risk and insure themselves against rapid changes in the prices of raw materials.

Volkswagen said operating earnings, excluding the hedging effect, rose 13 per cent to 13.9 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said the company achieved solid financial results in the first six months of the year and that with changes in the China business, we will improve the competitive business of the Volkswagen Group even further.

The company said its business in Western Europe was strong, given an order book of 1.65 million vehicles, including 200,000 battery-only electric cars, demonstrating stable customer demand.

Volkswagen reaffirmed its financial outlook for the year and said it was taking steps to strengthen its business in China, where it has seen sales decline in the face of stronger local competition.

Sales revenue increased 18.2 per cent as the company stemmed some of its losses in China, where sales were down 1.2 per cent.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based company has announced partnerships between its Volkswagen brand and local electric carmaker Xpeng as well as the expansion of cooperation between its Audi luxury brand and local partners FAW and SAIC. The partnerships are aimed at developing new models for promising markets in China, the world's largest car market.

While affirming its earnings outlook for the year, the company lowered its outlook for deliveries to 9 million to 9.5 million vehicles, from 9.5 million earlier.

The company sold 4.4 million cars during the first six months of the year, up 13 per cent on strong performance outside China. Non-China sales rose 21 per cent.

Also Read

Volkswagen unveils Taigun with two variants, two limited editions

Volkswagen prepping its 7-seater SUV Tayron, India launch likely in 2025

Volkswagen focuses on premium products after selling 45% PVs in India

Volkswagen plans to bring its first electric SUV in India next year

Volkswagen offering up to Rs 1.40 lakh discounts on Taigun and Virtus

A new Harrier and Safari! TaMo to revamp line up this festive season

Tata Motors to launch CNG variant of Punch, top variants to get sunroof

General Motors Q2 profit up 52% on strong sales, confirms new Chevy Bolt EV

Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 crosses the two lakh sales mark in 11 months

Porsche announces extended involvement through Formula E season 2025-26

Topics :VolkswagenChinaAuto industry

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story