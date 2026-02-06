AERA should have own appellate tribunal, says IATA's Sheldon Hee

He pointed out that global airline net profit margins average just 3.9 per cent and drop to 2.3 per cent in Asia-Pacific -- roughly $3.20 per passenger -- with several airlines in the region operating at or below breakeven.
In its draft stage around 2006-07, the AERA legislation had envisaged a sector-specific appellate body -- commonly referred to as the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Appellate Tribunal (AERRAT) — to hear appeals against tariff and regulatory orders. However, by the time the law was finalised and enacted in 2008, this proposal was dropped, and Parliament instead designated the TDSAT as the appellate authority for AERA matters. Hee commented on the AERA's draft consultation paper, released in September 2025, proposing to link airport tariffs with passenger service standards, introducing incentives for good performance and penalties for lapses.