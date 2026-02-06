AERA should have own appellate tribunal, says IATA's Sheldon Hee

In an order dated July 1, 2025, TDSAT revisited past tariff calculations made by AERA, potentially opening the door for recovery of over ₹50,000 crore in alleged under-recoveries by the two private airport operators. Airlines have challenged the order in the Supreme Court, warning that its implementation could lead to a sharp increase in user development fees and other airport charges, significantly pushing up airfares and passenger costs.

Hee, in an interview with Business Standard, said airlines recognise the need for airports to recover investments, but cautioned that over-investment or early recovery of charges can place a disproportionate burden on carriers at a time when margins are extremely thin. He said AERA has done well in enforcing accountability and transparency among airport operators, but noted that some of its directions have been challenged before the appellate tribunal. He added that, in IATA’s view, certain tribunal's orders point to a gap in familiarity with the aviation sector and with how costs across the ecosystem affect airlines’ financial viability.