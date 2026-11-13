Air India, AI Express extends flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia

Tata-owned Air India and Air India Express on Friday extended the cancellation of their flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam till November 30, while services to Jeddah will remain suspended till November 21.

Earlier, on November 10, IndiGo said it was extending the suspension of its flight services to and from Jeddah and Madinah until November 21, while Akasa on Thursday said it has further extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until and including November 30.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 30 November 2026," the airline said in a travel advisory on Friday.