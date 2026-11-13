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Air India, AI Express extends flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia

Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of services to Riyadh and Dammam till November 30, while Jeddah flights remain cancelled till November 21

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Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to Riyadh and Dammam till November 30 and to Jeddah till November 21.| Image: Bloomberg
PTI Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
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Tata-owned Air India and Air India Express on Friday extended the cancellation of their flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam till November 30, while services to Jeddah will remain suspended till November 21.

Earlier, on November 10, IndiGo said it was extending the suspension of its flight services to and from Jeddah and Madinah until November 21, while Akasa on Thursday said it has further extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until and including November 30.

"Due to the prevailing situation in the region, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until 30 November 2026," the airline said in a travel advisory on Friday.

Flights to and from Jeddah will remain suspended until 21 November 2026, it added.

The airline also said customers with confirmed bookings issued on or before November 10, with travel dates up to November for Riyadh and Dammam and up to November 21 for Jeddah, may receive a complimentary reschedule, subject to availability, or opt for a full refund upon cancellation.

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Topics :Air IndiaSaudi Arabiaflights cancelled

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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