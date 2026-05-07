Air India board meets in Delhi as airline faces multiple headwinds

Air India's board of directors met in the national capital on Thursday amid the loss-making airline facing multiple headwinds in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

The meeting is expected to discuss various issues, including financials and cost-saving measures.

Discussions related to the selection of a new CEO are also likely at the board meeting.

Current CEO and MD Campbell Wilson will be stepping down later this year.

Airspace curbs and higher jet fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict are adversely impacting the airline, which is in the midst of an ambitious transformation plan.

Operational costs have gone up significantly in recent months for the carrier.