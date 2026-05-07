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Air India board meets in Delhi as airline faces multiple headwinds

Discussions related to the selection of a new CEO are also likely at the board meeting

Air India
Airspace curbs and higher jet fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict are adversely impacting the airline, which is in the midst of an ambitious transformation plan (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Air India's board of directors met in the national capital on Thursday amid the loss-making airline facing multiple headwinds in the wake of the West Asia conflict.

The meeting is expected to discuss various issues, including financials and cost-saving measures.

Discussions related to the selection of a new CEO are also likely at the board meeting.

Current CEO and MD Campbell Wilson will be stepping down later this year.

Airspace curbs and higher jet fuel prices due to the West Asia conflict are adversely impacting the airline, which is in the midst of an ambitious transformation plan.

Operational costs have gone up significantly in recent months for the carrier.

Against this backdrop, the airline is mulling various cost-saving measures.

Sources said the board meeting started after 11 am on Thursday.

Specific details about the agenda for the meeting could not be ascertained.

Air India board is chaired by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Wilson, Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong, Sanjiv Mehta, Alice Vaidyan, P R Ramesh, and P B Balaji are members of the board.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Air IndiaIndian airlinesIndian aviationAviation sector

First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:02 PM IST

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