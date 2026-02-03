Fuel control checks found satisfactory on Air India's Dreamliner: DGCA

The fuel control switch is a critical engine control that regulates fuel flow to the engine. When set to “Run”, it allows fuel to flow normally, while the “Cutoff” position shuts off fuel supply to the engine.

Following this, the airline said that it had reported the incident to planemaker Boeing for "priority evaluation".

Taking cognisance of the matter, the DGCA on Tuesday said Air India's engineering team carried out checks on the aircraft based on Boeing's recommendations.

"Both left and right switches were checked and found satisfactory, with the locking tooth/pawl fully seated and not slipping from 'Run' to 'Cutoff'. When full force was applied parallel to the base plate, the switch remained secure. However, applying external force in an incorrect direction caused the switch to move easily from 'Run' to 'Cutoff', due to the angular base plate allowing slip when pressed improperly with finger or thumb," the DGCA said.