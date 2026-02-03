IndiGo puts focus on building resilience after December operations glitch

By Mihir Mishra and Avril Hong

IndiGo will focus on strengthening operations and internal processes this year, following a severe system failure in December that laid bare the limits to the Indian budget carrier’s rapid expansion.

“Building resilience in the system and making sure that the massive ops we have today, with 2,200 daily flights, is further solidified” will be a key priority for the airline this year, Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday.

Asia’s largest low-cost carrier suffered an operational meltdown in the first week of December that forced it to cancel 2,500 flights in three days. The chaos prompted an intervention by India’s aviation regulator alongside a fine, as management was singled out for blame in the disruption.