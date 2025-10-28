Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India Express to add 20-24 aircraft in 2026, says MD Aloke Singh

A white-tail aircraft is a plane that has been built by the manufacturer but does not have a confirmed buyer at the time of completion

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:43 PM IST
Tata Group-owned Air India Express is expected to add about 20–24 new aircraft to its fleet in 2026, increasing its current fleet size of 110 aircraft, the airline’s managing director (MD) Aloke Singh said on Tuesday.
 
Over the past 20 months, the low-cost carrier has inducted 50 ‘white tail’ Boeing 737 aircraft, taking its fleet size to 110, Singh added.
 
A white-tail aircraft is a plane that has been built by the manufacturer but does not have a confirmed buyer at the time of completion. 
 
Airlines retrofit such aircraft to match their fleet standards, adjusting seating layouts based on their business plan.
 
“Subject to supply chain, and how the delivery, production line progresses, I think we are looking at (adding) about 20 to 24 aircraft in the next calendar year,” he said at an event showcasing the first retrofitted aircraft of the airline. 
 
The airline plans to retrofit around 50 aircraft with new cabin interiors such as seats and lighting by the middle of the next calendar year. 
 
While one aircraft was retrofitted and pressed into service, a second one was already underway, he said. 
 
The first retrofitted aircraft features a Tsüngkotepsü-inspired tail art, celebrating the warrior heritage of the Ao Nagas from Nagaland. This comes after the airline announced a new brand identity in October 2023. 
 
Air India Express also rolled out a menu of hot meals that passengers can pre-book or order on the aircraft. 
 
Meanwhile, Singh explained that the focus was on strengthening the airline’s domestic presence currently, adding that the domestic network was growing faster than the short haul international network.
 
“The effort is now to strengthen our presence in the domestic India market. Two years ago, the network was split; 60 per cent short-haul international and rest domestic. Today, it is 50-50. We have been growing faster on the domestic India market,” he explained.
 
Air India Express will focus on Navi Mumbai, with the airline targeting 20 daily departures from the airport.
 
“Air India Express will make the first move into Navi Mumbai. Up to 20 departures are being announced and this will be developed as a hub,” he told reporters.
 

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

