Air India Express to operate 20 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai airport

The plan does not include flights by Air India itself at this stage, with all operations earmarked for Air India Express.

AAHL is currently running seven airports in the country. These include the Mumbai airport, which is about 38 km away by road from the Navi Mumbai airport.

Air India is the third major Indian carrier to announce plans for services from the Navi Mumbai airport.

Previously, IndiGo announced it would be the first carrier to operate from NMIA with 18 daily departures in the initial phase, increasing to 79 daily departures, including 14 international services, by late 2025, and further scaling up to around 140 daily flights by 2026.

Akasa Air too has committed to begin with about 15 daily domestic flights, expanding to over 40 domestic services and 8–10 international routes within a year, and ultimately reaching more than 300 weekly domestic and 50 weekly international departures.