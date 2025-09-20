No adverse impact on Indian airports amid Europe cyberattack: Report

Indian airports have not faced any adverse impact so far in relation to the cyber attack on systems used at various European airports, a senior government official said on Saturday.

London Heathrow, Berlin and some other airports in Europe are grappling with operational disruptions due to the cyber attack incident at systems of Collins Aerospace that are used at the airports.

Following the cyber attack issue at various European airports, authorities took an update about the operations at Indian airports, the government official said.

There has been no adverse impact on Indian airports till now in relation to the European cyber security incident.

According to the official, Collins MUSE application is mainly used in European countries and only some European airports have been impacted so far. There has been no official comments from airport operators in India against the backdrop of the issues being faced by European airports. "A third-party passenger system disruption at Heathrow may cause delays in the check-in process. Our ground teams in London are working to minimise inconvenience," Air India said in a post on X late afternoon on Saturday. Passengers flying with Air India from London today (Saturday) are advised to complete their web check-in before arriving at the airport to help ensure a smooth experience, the airline said.