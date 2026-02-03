Air India, IndiGo aircraft touch wingtips at Mumbai airport

An Air India aircraft and an IndiGo plane were involved in a ground incident at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening, with the wingtips of the two aircraft coming into contact while both were carrying passengers, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. All passengers were safe, the news agency said.

How the incident occurred

According to the report, the Air India aircraft was waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off when the IndiGo plane, taxiing after landing, made contact with it. The incident occurred at Mumbai airport, which operates parallel runways.

Both aircraft involved in the incident were Airbus A320 planes.

Air India statement In a statement, Air India said flight AI 2732, operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on February 3, was delayed after the aircraft came into contact with another airline’s plane while positioned on the taxiway. “The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip,” the airline said, adding that the aircraft was grounded for further inspections. IndiGo confirms contact IndiGo also confirmed the incident. An IndiGo spokesperson said the wingtip of one of its aircraft operating flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while taxiing after landing.