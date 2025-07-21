Air India issued 9 show cause notices in 6 months over safety lapses: Govt

In a written reply, Mohol also said that 71 aircraft belonging to various carriers were damaged at Indian airports in the first six months of 2025 due to 511 bird strikes and 16 animal strikes. No injuries or fatalities were reported from such incidents in the past five years.

The central government has issued nine show-cause notices to Air India in the past six months for five safety violations, with enforcement action completed in one case, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol told Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has conducted three safety audits of Air India— in September 2020, March 2023, and March 2025—and found no major lapses. However, the regulator did follow up with the airline to ensure corrective actions were taken, he added.

Between 2020 and 2025, DGCA took enforcement action in three complaints against Air India. These included a ₹30 lakh penalty, suspension of three licences, withdrawal of one post holder’s approval, and five warnings.

Mohol also said Air India was fully compliant with DGCA regulations at the time of its disinvestment. "During the last six months, a total of nine show-cause notices have been issued to Air India in connection with five identified safety violations. Enforcement action has been completed in respect of one violation," he stated.