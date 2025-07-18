Pilots seek clarity over crash probe, say speculation impacting morale

The cockpit exchange between the captain and first officer of Air India Flight 171 seconds before it crashed on June 12, a Wall Street Journal report on who said what during that exchange, and speculation over the reason the two fuel switches were at the cut-off position are playing on the minds of pilots and cabin crew of commercial airlines in India.

While the director-general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has emphasised that the speculation in foreign media over the cause of the crash was “unfounded” and “premature”, several airline executives Business Standard spoke to said such media reports had added to the confusion in their ranks. Subsequent clarifications following such reports had done little to put them at ease, they said.

ALSO READ: Tata group to set up ₹500-crore welfare trust for Air India crash victims A first officer who flies with Air India said there was lack of communication from the airline on the development following the release of the preliminary investigation report. “We, too, have been following media reports to know the latest (on the investigation). Though things have slowly started to return to normal as far as work is concerned, everyone here is waiting to get some clarity on what exactly happened,” the pilot said, asking not to be named. Pilots and cabin crew members spoken to across airlines said they hoped for more transparency and representation in the AAIB, which they believed would help prevent the stress caused by widespread speculation.

“Some experienced pilots should be part of the AAIB,” a pilot told Business Standard, requesting anonymity. “Without this, we would not be able to get a sense of the circumstances that led to the incident, why specific actions were taken before the crash, or the technical details during the investigation of the incident. All that the pilots can ask for is for some representation in the agency,” he said. The preliminary report lacks details on the cause of the crash, the pilot said, adding that stakeholders, including airlines, media, and investigation agencies, should ensure timely communication with the pilot community to keep them better informed.

ALSO READ: Air India junior pilot asked captain why he turned off fuel switches: WSJ This pilot was also of the view that “all stakeholders should wait for the final report to come out so that, as pilots, we can go through its granular details.” The preliminary report, he added, “has not given us the full picture as to what may have caused the incident, leading to speculations and rumours.” In extraordinary situations such as this one, airlines should have active procedures in place to safeguard pilots’ well-being and prevent disruptions to daily operations caused by stress from speculation, several pilots said.