Delhi-Kolkata flight stops take off run; pilot applied brakes at 155 kmph

A Delhi-Kolkata Air India flight carrying 160 passengers aborted take-off at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi after a technical issue was detected during the take-off roll, India Today reported on Monday.
The flight, AI2403, was subsequently halted for mandatory safety checks. The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the take-off in adherence to Standard Operating Procedures.
The airline confirmed that all passengers onboard the flight were safely disembarked following the incident, according to the report.
The incident came nearly after a month of tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 that killed 260 people including 241 on board and 19 on ground. The preliminary investigation of the crash suggests that the incident happened due to a cut in fuel supply to the engine.
Earlier on Monday, an Air India flight AI2744 from Kochi skidded off the runway after touchdown at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
An Air India spokesperson said that the ‘runway excursion’ happened as the plane was attempting the landing at the Mumbai airport during heavy rainfall.