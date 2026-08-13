Pilots to undergo 1-time mandatory psychoactive substance tests: Air India

Air India on Thursday started one-time mandatory psychoactive substance testing for all pilots, tightening its internal safety protocols after the pilot-in-command of the August 4 Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for marijuana.

The airline has been conducting random testing of pilots and other aviation personnel for such substances in accordance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines. This random testing will continue as per regulations.

Air India, in an email to pilots on Thursday, said: “For decades, Air India has been the flag bearer of Indian aviation…This trust is our most important asset, and it is vital that we do all possible to protect and sustain it. Many of you have recently reached out to share the same sentiment.”

“We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further. Accordingly, we have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations. This testing is mandatory and will start today, 13 August 2026,” it said. “It will be conducted concurrent with training at the Gurugram Academy, post flight at our Flight Briefing Centres / Air India Offices, or at locations provided by your respective bases,” it noted. This initiative, which goes beyond regulatory requirements, reflects the airline’s determination to uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism, and to provide reassurance to our passengers, stakeholders and the community at large, it mentioned.

The pilot-in-command of Air India flight AI2379, which suffered a sudden loss of around 300 feet in altitude while flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, had earlier returned a “non-negative” result in an initial screening test for marijuana. A subsequent confirmatory test also came out positive. The incident injured 24 people — 20 passengers and four crew members. The Airbus A320 was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members. The aircraft later landed safely in Delhi. Both pilots were removed from the flying roster after mandatory post-flight screening. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the incident, which has been classified as a “serious incident”.

Airbus and France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) are also assisting with the investigation. Under the DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) governing testing for psychoactive substances, aviation personnel on duty are selected randomly for testing. A first confirmed positive test does not automatically result in the cancellation or suspension of a pilot’s licence. Instead, the pilot is referred for a de-addiction or rehabilitation programme and can return to flying only after completing the programme, passing another urine test and obtaining fresh medical fitness clearance. The CAR prescribes progressively stricter consequences for repeat violations. A second confirmed violation can result in a three-year licence suspension, while a third violation can lead to cancellation of the licence.

Air India’s internal rules, however, are understood to be stricter than the DGCA’s minimum regulatory requirements. Sources said the airline could take disciplinary action against the Phuket-Delhi flight’s pilot based on the findings of its internal inquiry, with the seriousness of the August 4 incident and the injuries sustained by passengers and crew likely to be considered. Meanwhile, the AAIB has cautioned against drawing conclusions from incomplete or unverified information while its investigation is underway. It has said records, statements, medical information and other material gathered during the probe are protected and confidential under the applicable investigation framework.