Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Air India crash: Wreckage being shifted to airport premises in Ahmedabad

Air India crash: Wreckage being shifted to airport premises in Ahmedabad

The wreckage was being moved from the crash site to GUJSAIL (Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited) building, which is in the airport premises, and will be in custody of the AAIB

Air India plane crash

Apart from AAIB, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading a parallel international investigation into the plane crash | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat police on Sunday started shifting the wreckage of the ill-fated Air India plane, that crashed on June 12 on a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad, to the airport premises here, officials said.

The London-bound aircraft had crashed into the hostel complex in Meghaninagar moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 270 persons, including 241 on board. One passenger survived.

The wreckage was being moved from the crash site to GUJSAIL (Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited) building, which is in the airport premises, and will be in custody of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), an official said.

 

"We have started moving the wreckage of the Air India plane, that crashed here, from today to the GUJSAIL building," Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector 2, Jaipalsinh Rathore told PTI.

"It will take 48 to 72 hours to shift the entire wreckage," he said.

Also Read

Airlines, air fare

Air fares surge post Ahmedabad plane crash, rampant price gouging

Air India

DGCA seeks audit and inspection records of Air India from 2024: Report

Air India

79% Air India flyers report quality, aircraft maintenance issues: Survey

Air India plane crash

Ahmedabad crash: DNA confirms 247 victims, 232 bodies handed to kin

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft

Air India faces DGCA heat as 3 officials axed for safety violations

"The wreckage will be under the custody of the AAIB, which is investigating the plane crash," the official said.

Apart from AAIB, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading a parallel international investigation into the plane crash.

At least 247 persons killed in the crash have so far been identified through DNA matching and 232 bodies handed over to their families, as per officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA arrests 2 in Pahalgam for harbouring terrorists who attacked tourists

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi weather today: IMD forecasts heavy rain; orange alert for 8 states

Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna, Water pollution

Delhi govt to introduce policy for use of treated water in construction

Supreme Court

HCs not custodian of revenue department, says SC; stays Bombay HC order

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Kerala Governor

Kerala Raj Bhavan denies reports of seeking central security for Governor

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Ahmedabad Air India plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon