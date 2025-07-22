Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India seeks bank loan of about $200 mn for fleet of Boeing 777 planes

Air India seeks bank loan of about $200 mn for fleet of Boeing 777 planes

AI Fleet Services IFSC Ltd., a GIFT City-registered subsidiary of Air India, is the borrower of the loan, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters

Air India
Since Tata Group took over Air India in January 2022, the airline has placed orders for 570 new aircraft with Airbus and Boeing in over three years. (Photo: Company)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Mihir Mishra and Saikat Das
  Air India is seeking a bank loan of about $200 million to purchase a fleet of Boeing 777 planes from a US-based aircraft leasing company, according to people familiar with the matter. 
AI Fleet Services IFSC Ltd., a GIFT City-registered subsidiary of Air India, is the borrower of the loan, the people said, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters. The group, which operates two airline brands — the full-service carrier Air India and the low-cost alternative Air India Express — purchases and leases aircraft via this entity.  
The talks for the fund-raising, which started earliler this year, had slowed after the crash of Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad last month, the people said, but discussions have since revived and the deal’s details could still change. 
The purchase of aircraft takes place as Air India struggles to expand its fleet due to supply chain constraints impacting deliveries and its ability to get planes from the open market.  
Since Tata Group took over Air India in January 2022, the airline has placed orders for 570 new aircraft with Airbus and Boeing in over three years. The company could expedite the deliveries of narrow body Boeing 737 Max jets by taking possession of 50 planes that were meant mainly for Chinese carriers.  
A representative for Air India declined to comment. 
Air India is currently operating the six Boeing 777 aircraft that it is seeking to buy, said some of the people. Some of the planes are between 11 and 13 years old and are mainly for the airline’s India-US routes, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24. 
Such purchases are to ensure that Air India has enough planes to operate with until the delivery of new aircraft takes place, the people said. The pricing of the proposed loan could be linked to the benchmark Secured Overnight Financing Rate, they added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 4,200 posts vacant in DGCA, BCAS, AAI; functioning unaffected: Govt

Premium

India becomes second-largest air passenger mkt for Thailand this summer

Air India Delhi-Kolkata flight aborts take-off run due to technical glitch

Air India A320neo skids off Mumbai runway; all passengers disembark safely

AAIB 'totally unbiased', says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

Topics :Aviation NewsAir IndiaBoeing 777

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story