Air India suspends Europe, US east coast flights amid Middle East conflict

By Danny Lee

Air India Ltd. suspended flights across major parts of its international network as the carrier, still reeling from a deadly plane crash earlier this month, joins major global airlines in grappling with extensive disruptions from the Middle East conflict.

India’s national carrier has stopped all flights to and from Europe, the east coast of North America and the Middle East, it said in a post on X. Some flights heading for India were forced to return to their point of origin or were being re-routed, it said.

Global airlines have faced widespread disruption from the conflict in the Middle East, as missile exchanges forced carriers to navigate around a wide swath of territory, tear up flight schedules and turn around aircraft.

Several Persian Gulf states, including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates briefly closed their airspace as Iran launched a missile strike at a US air base in Qatar. But they've subsequently reopened, allowing the region's major airlines — Emirates and Qatar Airways — to resume operations. US President Donald Trump announced Israel and Iran had agreed to what he called a "complete and total" ceasefire, easing fears that a conflict between the two adversaries might escalate. Air India's suspensions affect about 30 per cent of its deployed capacity measured in available seat kilometers, according to Bloomberg News calculations using Cirium aviation data.