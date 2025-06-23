Days on, Ahmedabad plane crash weighs heavy on minds of pilots, crew

While investigations are on to ascertain what caused the London-bound Air India flight AI171 to crash soon after takeoff on June 12, the aviation disaster continues to weigh on the minds of pilots, cabin crew, and their families.

ALSO READ: AI-171 plane crash: 245 bodies handed over to families, 251 identified Several of whom Business Standard spoke to said they and their family members felt an undeniable sense of anxiety. The crash had left 241 of the 242 people on board dead, including both the pilots and all cabin crew. It also killed 34 people on the ground. “This (crash) is one of those times where there is no concrete explanation yet for what happened. I think that adds to my parents’ worry,” said a pilot with a full-service airline, requesting not to be named. “I try to assure them that airlines and aircraft, by nature and engineering, are meant to be safe. That logic, however, does not work well in such times.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, another pilot, who is with a low-cost carrier, said that despite all the worry and grief, none of the airline staff talks about it, especially with their employers, for the fear of being grounded or being kept off-roster. “Most of my colleagues meditate, box, or hit the gym every day, without fail. That is the way they cope with all the stress,” the pilot said. “Secondly, it is not feasible for us to go to a mental health profes­sional at a fixed time because of the busy schedules we keep.” ALSO READ: 'We don't want to continue': Air India pilot returns flight to Hong Kong In February 2023, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had asked all airlines to set up “proactive and non-punitive” peer support programmes (PSPs) to assist the mental well-being of their pilots, cabin crew members and air traffic controllers.

Months later, in October that year, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said in a message to employees that the airline had launched a PSP for pilots “offering the support of professionals and mental health specialists to anyone needing assistance under the protection of complete confidentiality”. His message added that the airline had also launched Buddy.AI, “giving pilots the opportunity to connect with trained volunteers sharing similar professional backgrounds and an understanding of the challenges they face”. ALSO READ: Air India cuts narrowbody flights by 5%, suspends three routes till July Emails sent to all major Indian airlines, including the Air India Group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air, on plans supporting the emotional health of flight crew did not elicit a response till the time of going to press.

Since the crash, operations of at least four flights involving Indian carriers have been disrupted after technical snags were detected, either before takeoff or mid-air, resulting in delays and emergency landings. Though several pilots and cabin crew members acknowledged a sense of anxiety during flying duty, they emphasised that years of training helps them manage such situations better due to professional preparedness. “Pilots are trained to handle in-flight emergencies, from technical glitches to medical situations onboard,” a senior pilot said. “Some days, episodes of severe turbulence can be unsettling for passengers, but it is the rigour of our training, the depth of flying experience, and the support of crew and passengers that help us navigate such challenges,” the pilot added.

Meanwhile, the issue of fatigue management and pilot rest is again in focus. Last year, DGCA had revamped the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms. The new FDTL norms call for additional rest for pilots, revision of night duty regulations, and directions to airlines to submit pilot fatigue reports. Flight crew, which includes pilots and cabin crew, are required a rest period of 48 hours a week instead of the 36 hours stipulated earlier. “Sufficient rest is essential for any crew member, and fatigue in any form, physical or mental, may pose serious risks,” said a retired pilot, who too did not wish to be named.