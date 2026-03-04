Air India on Wednesday announced the deployment of additional flights to Toronto, Frankfurt and Paris (Charles de Gaulle) to cater to high demand amid the ongoing situation in West Asia.

Air India's low-cost subsidiary Air India Express also announced that its air services to Muscat will remain operational, besides mounting additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and Mumbai.

As part of this, the Tata group-owned airline will operate three additional flights between Delhi and Toronto from March 5 -11, besides adding three flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, and one flight between Delhi and Paris (Charles de Gaulle) from March 7 -10 March, Air India said.

These additional services will provide more flight options to travellers on these select routes with convenient connections beyond Delhi to destinations across Air India's vast domestic India and Southeast Asia networks. Air India also said that it will continue to "closely assess" the situation and will add flights on these select routes beyond 11 March (based on the situation). Meanwhile, Air India Express in a post on X said it will continue operating flights to and from Muscat on March 5, along with additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and Mumbai. "We are also operating special flights from Ras Al Khaimah connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai until March 7," Air India Express said.

Another domestic carrier Akasa Air said it will operate a total of five flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Jeddah with Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The airline will operate flights from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, and one each from Mumbai and Ahmedabad to Jeddah as well as their return flights, Akasa Air said. "Following a comprehensive safety review and based on the current assessment of the situation, we are reinstating select flights to/from select destinations in the Middle East," Akasa Air said in a statement on Wednesday. The airline's services to Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 5.