AAI calls for fuel stock details from airports amid West Asia crisis

The government-run entity's communication to major airport operators comes as the recent conflict — which started last Saturday when Israel and the United States launched military strikes on Iran — has disrupted the movement of oil shipments through sea routes across parts of the West Asia. This has pushed up global oil prices.

Sources said that each airport operator has been asked to provide a daily update to the AAI about the ATF stock they hold, daily consumption levels and expected demand. These major airports handle international flights and the government wants to ensure that they are fully prepared, they added.

Sources said airport operators have also been asked to inform the AAI about their next scheduled replenishment. India currently operates 33 international airports, including key hubs in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. Many of these airports are run by private operators and a few of the international airports are run by the AAI.