Indian airlines resume limited flights from West Asia: Details here

After three days of widespread flight cancellations and airspace closures across West Asia triggered by military strikes involving the US allies and Iran, a few major airports and carriers on Tuesday announced a partial resumption of flight operations.

The escalation in hostilities, which led to regional airspace closures from Iran to the Gulf Cooperation Council states, paralysed one of the world’s busiest international transit corridors over the weekend and left thousands of passengers stranded globally.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed that a small number of flights restarted on Monday evening into Tuesday, as airspace restrictions gradually eased in some areas. Meanwhile, several Indian carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, laid out plans to operate limited flights from cities such as Jeddah and Muscat.

India's largest carrier said it will operate four flights from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday as part of efforts to progressively normalise operations between Saudi Arabia and India. The flights, scheduled for Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, are being arranged to cater to customers who were already booked and unable to travel due to the prevailing circumstances. According to IndiGo, all flights from Jeddah to India are sold out. Some services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah to India are also listed, though these too appear fully booked.

Air India Tata Group-owned Air India has suspended all its flight operations to and from West Asia till 11.50 pm on Tuesday. However, its low-cost arm Air India Express said it has resumed services from Muscat, Oman, to Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru and Tiruchirappalli from Tuesday. Flights to and from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain suspended. SpiceJet SpiceJet said it is operating special flights from Fujairah, the UAE, to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi to support Indian nationals travelling home. Akasa Air Akasa Air said that following a comprehensive review, it will operate select flights from Jeddah to Mumbai and Ahmedabad on Tuesday and Wednesday.