European aircraft maker Airbus says regional turboprop market would grow

“I can truly state that we are ready to explore with Indian partners and the government options on how we can support the Udan (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme in the regional market with the right product,” he added.

In India, Airbus is structurally better positioned in the regional aviation segment than Boeing because of its strategic link to ATR, the Franco-Italian turboprop manufacturer in which Airbus holds a 50 per cent stake. Through ATR, Airbus has exposure to the sub-90-seat market that dominates regional connectivity in India, where turboprops such as the ATR 42 and ATR 72 are widely used because of their lower operating costs, fuel efficiency, and ability to operate from short runways and smaller airports. IndiGo and Alliance Air operate ATR aircraft in India.