India revokes Çelebi's security clearance amid tensions with Türkiye

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday revoked the security clearance of Istanbul-headquartered ground-handling firm Çelebi Airport Services India, citing concerns over national security. The order, effective immediately, comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions following Türkiye’s support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Çelebi, which employs more than 10,000 people in India, currently provides ground services at nine major airports across the country. During Operation Sindoor, the precision military campaign launched by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Türkiye extended diplomatic and military backing to Pakistan. On Wednesday, Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed Ankara’s support, calling Pakistan-Türkiye ties “one of the best examples of true friendship”, and asserting that it would stand by Islamabad in “good and bad times”.

In its order, BCAS stated: “The security clearance in respect of Çelebi Airport Services India is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security.” Later, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol posted on X that the government had received requests from across India to ban Çelebi, a “Turkish company operating ground handling services” at Indian airports. “Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, we have taken cognizance of these requests…,” he added. Responding to the decision, Çelebi issued a statement in the evening, “unequivocally” refuting what it described as “misleading and factually incorrect allegations” concerning its ownership and operations in India. The company clarified that Çelebi Aviation India is 65 per cent owned by international institutional investors based in Canada, the US, the UK, Singapore, the UAE, and Western Europe. The remaining 35 per cent is held by the founding Çelebioğlu family in Turkey, with equal shares held by Can Çelebioğlu and Canan Çelebioğlu.

Çelebi emphasised that neither Can nor Canan has any “political affiliations or associations” of any kind. It also rejected claims that Erdogan’s granddaughter had ownership in the company. The company described itself as a global aviation services provider with over 15 years of operations in India and investments exceeding $220 million in long-term infrastructure. It added that all of its facilities are regularly audited by Indian authorities, including BCAS, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The company maintained it remains fully compliant with Indian aviation, security, and tax regulations. It further warned that “inaccurate narratives” surrounding its ownership and operations could undermine years of cooperation and threaten the livelihoods of “thousands of employees and their families”.

Çelebi’s Indian operations span nine major airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Cochin, Kannur, and Goa. Its services include ground handling, cargo and warehouse operations, passenger bridge operations, lounge management, general aviation support, and meet-and-greet services. Following the BCAS directive, GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) confirmed that it had formally terminated its association with both Çelebi Airport Services India and Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India. These entities had been handling ground services and cargo terminal functions at Indira Gandhi International Airport. To ensure continued operations, DIAL announced it is coordinating with existing service providers -- Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd (AISATS) and Bird Group -- to manage ground handling functions. The airport operator is also in the process of onboarding a BCAS-approved cargo service provider to avoid disruptions.

DIAL assured that all employees currently working for Çelebi at the Delhi airport will be absorbed by the incoming service providers with immediate effect under the same terms and conditions. It added that steps are being taken to maintain service standards and operational continuity during the transition. Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) stated that it was working closely with existing ground-handling service providers to ensure continuity and operational stability. “The airport assures passengers, airlines, and cargo stakeholders that all necessary measures are being taken to uphold service and operational efficiency during this period,” said BIAL. Çelebi’s client base in India includes both international and domestic airlines, with 75 per cent of its business attributed to foreign carriers and the remaining 25 per cent to Indian operators.

IndiGo defends Turkish codeshare; Adani ends partnership with China firm IndiGo on Thursday defended its codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines, calling the partnership a “win-win” that supports connectivity, economic growth, and access to affordable long-haul travel for Indian passengers. The airline said the agreement aligns with the bilateral air services treaty between India and Türkiye. It noted that Turkish Airlines had previously held a monopoly on the route, and IndiGo’s entry had brought “balance” and set the groundwork for India’s future long-haul aviation ambitions. “Through the codeshare agreement, international travel has become more accessible and affordable as passengers benefit from cost-effective two-stop flights from India’s smaller cities to Europe and the USA,” IndiGo said.