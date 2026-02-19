Associate Sponsors

Airlines face check-in issues due to software glitch at major airports

The check-in systems were down from around 6.45 am till 7.28 am due to the software outage

The problem was addressed and working of the system have returned to normal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 12:21 PM IST
Airlines faced issues in checking in passengers at various airports on Thursday morning due to a software problem that lasted for more than 40 minutes, according to sources.

The sources told PTI that IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa Air were impacted at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports.

The check-in systems were down from around 6.45 am till 7.28 am due to the software outage. The problem was addressed and working of the system have returned to normal, one of the sources said.

The sources also said there was not too much disruptions for airlines on account of the software problem.

There were no statements from airlines.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 12:21 PM IST

