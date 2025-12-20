Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi airport sees 129 flight cancellations as dense fog slows operations

Delhi airport sees 129 flight cancellations as dense fog slows operations

The official said at least 66 arrivals and 63 departures have been cancelled

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport, which generally handles around 1,300 flights daily
At least 129 flights were cancelled at the Delhi airport on Saturday due to dense fog, according to an official.

Flight operations have been disrupted for the past several days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog, resulting in low visibility conditions.

The official said at least 66 arrivals and 63 departures have been cancelled.

"Low Visibility Procedures are currently in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X in the afternoon.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport, which generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

