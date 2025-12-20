Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo to start compensating passengers for flight disruptions next week

IndiGo to start compensating passengers for flight disruptions next week

Civil aviation ministry has directed the airline to begin compensating passengers hit by mass flight cancellations earlier this month; IndiGo has said ₹10,000 vouchers will be issued starting Dec 26

indigo airlines, indigo
While IndiGo has initiated refunds for cancelled flights, many passengers who booked through OTAs are still waiting for payments (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
IndiGo will start compensating passengers affected by widespread flight cancellations earlier this month from next week, following directions from the civil aviation ministry, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The decision was taken during a high-level review chaired by Aviation Secretary Samir Sinha. The government has asked the airline to ensure that payments reach all eligible passengers without further delay. 
IndiGo will begin issuing travel vouchers worth ₹10,000 from December 26 to passengers who were severely impacted and stranded at airports for several hours on December 3, 4 and 5. This will be over and above compensation of ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, as mandated under government norms.
 
Who will receive compensation first? 
 
The report cited officials saying that compensation payments should begin within a week for passengers who booked tickets directly through IndiGo’s website, as their data is already available with the airline. IndiGo has also been instructed to collect passenger details from travel agents and online travel agencies (OTAs) and ensure that payments are made directly to affected customers.
 
How will the DGCA and Air Seva monitor payouts? 
 
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been tasked with ensuring that every eligible passenger receives compensation. The civil aviation ministry will monitor the process through its Air Seva grievance redressal portal to address pending complaints and delays.
 
While IndiGo has initiated refunds for cancelled flights, many passengers who booked through OTAs are still waiting for payments, highlighting coordination gaps between airlines, booking platforms and banks.
 
Some passengers have reported that although refunds were initiated by the airline, OTAs have not completed the process required for banks to reverse payments or credit card reward points. IndiGo executives said the airline has issued full refunds without any deductions and that OTAs are responsible for transferring the amounts to passengers.
 
Leading online travel platforms such as MakeMyTrip had already begun issuing refunds even before receiving payments from IndiGo, an Economic Times report said. The platform has processed refunds worth nearly ₹10 crore so far. The DGCA last week directed all online travel agencies to provide full refunds to passengers without any deductions.  How will the DGCA and Air Seva monitor payouts? 
 
Between December 1 and 9, IndiGo cancelled 4,354 flights. Of these, 2,507 flights, including 2,456 domestic and 51 international services, were cancelled on December 3, 4 and 5 alone. Based on an average of 150 passengers per flight, over 380,000 passengers may be eligible for vouchers, pushing the total compensation beyond ₹376 crore, excluding payouts for delayed flights.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fog and toxic air choke Delhi, ground flights as pollution nears severe

Air India Express flight to Visakhapatnam grounded after technical snag

Corrective steps will be taken after probe into IndiGo crisis: Official

CCI to investigate IndiGo over recent flight disruptions across routes

CCI to probe IndiGo on complaint from informant over flight disruptions

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesDGCACivil Aviation MinistryInterGlobe AviationBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story