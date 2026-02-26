Flyers will get 48-hr free window to cancel, make changes to tickets: DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revised the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on refund of airline tickets and introduced a 48-hour “look-in” period after booking.

In a statement on Tuesday, the aviation regulator said that during this window, passengers can cancel or amend tickets without paying an additional fee, except for the fare difference for the revised flight.

The facility applies only when departure is at least seven days away for domestic travel and 15 days away for international travel, and when the ticket is booked directly through the airline’s website. Beyond 48 hours from booking, normal cancellation charges apply, the DGCA said.

The revised requirements were issued on February 24 and will take effect from March 26, 2026. Name correction and refund timelines The regulator said airlines must not charge for correcting the name of the same passenger if the error is reported within 24 hours of booking when the ticket is bought directly from the airline’s website. “In case of purchase of ticket through travel agent/portal, onus of refund shall lie with the airlines as agents are their appointed representatives. The airlines shall ensure that the refund process is completed within 14 working days,” the DGCA said. Refund timelines were also specified. Airlines must process refunds within seven days for credit card transactions and immediately for cash payments at the airline office where the ticket was purchased.

The regulator said airlines must refund all statutory taxes and passenger-related charges in case of cancellations or no-shows, including for fares where the base fare is non-refundable. Disclosure norms and cancellation charges According to DGCA, the airlines must clearly state the refund amount admissible on cancellation and display the policy and breakup on tickets or through a separate document. The cancellation charge must be displayed prominently at the time of booking. The rules also state that cancellation charges cannot exceed the basic fare plus fuel surcharge, excluding any fees charged by travel agents that are disclosed at booking.