DGCA relaxes weekly rest rule for pilots as IndiGo crisis deepens

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday withdrew its recent directive barring airlines from substituting leave for crew members’ weekly rest, citing ongoing operational disruptions and industry requests for flexibility.
 

Topics :Airline IndiGoIndiGo AirlinesBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

