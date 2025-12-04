IndiGo says ops will be restored by Feb 10, seeks relief from duty rules

Low-cost airline IndiGo on Thursday informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that further flight cancellations are likely in the coming days, and that its operations will be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026, PTI reported. This comes on the day when over 500 were cancelled across various airports, according to PTI.

The airline told the regulator that it will reduce its flight operations from December 8 to minimise disruptions, the DGCA said in a statement. It added that operations are being disrupted primarily because of "misjudgment and planning gaps" in the implementation of the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules.