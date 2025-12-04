Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo says ops will be restored by Feb 10, seeks relief from duty rules

IndiGo says ops will be restored by Feb 10, seeks relief from duty rules

IndiGo said that the disruptions have arisen primarily from "misjudgment and planning gaps" in the implementation of the flight duty time limitation rules

indigo airlines, indigo
IndiGo airlines (Photo:PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:42 PM IST
Low-cost airline IndiGo on Thursday informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that further flight cancellations are likely in the coming days, and that its operations will be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026, PTI reported. This comes on the day when over 500 were cancelled across various airports, according to PTI. 
 
The airline told the regulator that it will reduce its flight operations from December 8 to minimise disruptions, the DGCA said in a statement. It added that operations are being disrupted primarily because of "misjudgment and planning gaps" in the implementation of the flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules. 
 
The carrier, struggling with a growing pilot shortage due to the implementation of the rules that limit pilot duty time, has sought relief from the DGCA. 
 
"IndiGo is directed to submit the FDTL relaxations required to normalise the flight operations for DGCA review," the statement said.
 
The statement comes after the carrier was summoned by the regulator to present the facts leading to the current situation, along with plans to mitigate the ongoing delays and cancellations.
 
IndiGo, India’s largest airline with around 2,300 daily flights, also cancelled over 300 flights in the past two days and delayed hundreds more. In a statement on Wednesday, the DGCA said IndiGo cancelled 1,232 flights last month, 61 per cent of them due to flight duty time limitation (FDTL) issues.
 

Topics :Airline IndiGoDGCABS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

